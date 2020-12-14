Breleigh Ratliff Death -Obituary – Dead : Breleigh Ratliff has Died .

Kelsey Terry 5 hrs · All of us at RR want to ask for prayers and comfort for Breleigh Ratliff family and friends during this difficult time. She truly was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside! When I became pregnant Bre stepped in and modeled for us and was always a beautiful ray of sunshine. You will be missed by us and by so many more! Fly high sweet girl! I know your Mom is so happy to see you

April Loggins wrote

Seventeen years ago a great tragedy affected our family with the loss of Glenda and Dana. The only bright spot was a little girl, Breleigh, who survived the crash that took her mom and grandma. Left behind were Dana’s four beautiful children, Brooke Ratliff Braydenn Rattliff and Brendon. Their grandpa, Randy Ward, did an incredible job in keeping those four babies together. You were our little piece of Dana. You had such an infectious laugh and bubbly personality just like your mom. Today you, that little bright spot left us way too soon. I can only imagine the reunion that took place with you mom, granna, Mamaw and Papaw. You were loved dearly, and today I feel the loss so heavy bc you were one of my kids. I pray you felt the love we all had for you and that you never doubted that love. Rest easy, sweet girl. I love you.

