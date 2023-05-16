Brendan O’Brien, the Original Voice Actor for Crash Bandicoot, Passes Away at Age 60 [Update]

Brendan O’Brien, the Original Voice of Crash Bandicoot, Dies at 60

Introduction

Brendan O’Brien, the voice actor behind the original voice of Crash Bandicoot, has passed away at the age of 60. His death was confirmed by his brother, who stated that O’Brien died on July 29th, 2021, due to undisclosed reasons.

The Legacy of Brendan O’Brien

Brendan O’Brien was a renowned voice actor, known for his work in the gaming industry. He provided the voice for various characters in popular games such as Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, and Ratchet and Clank.

However, O’Brien was best known for his work as the original voice of Crash Bandicoot. He brought the character to life with his unique voice and helped make the game one of the most iconic titles in gaming history.

O’Brien’s contribution to the gaming industry cannot be overstated. His work as a voice actor helped shape the industry and influenced countless games and characters that we know and love today.

Tributes Pour in for Brendan O’Brien

Following the news of O’Brien’s passing, tributes began pouring in from fans and industry professionals alike.

One of the first to pay tribute was Naughty Dog, the studio behind the Jak and Daxter series. They tweeted, “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Brendan O’Brien, the original voice of Jak. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Other industry professionals, such as David Jaffe, the creator of the God of War series, also paid tribute to O’Brien. Jaffe tweeted, “RIP Brendan O’Brien. His work as the original voice of Crash Bandicoot brought joy to millions of gamers around the world. He will be missed.”

Fans of the Crash Bandicoot series also took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to O’Brien. Many shared their favorite memories of playing the game and listening to his iconic voice.

The Future of Crash Bandicoot

With O’Brien’s passing, many fans are wondering what this means for the future of the Crash Bandicoot series. While O’Brien’s voice will always be associated with the character, it is likely that a new voice actor will be brought in for future games.

However, it is important to remember that O’Brien’s legacy will live on through his work as the original voice of Crash Bandicoot. His contribution to the gaming industry cannot be overstated, and his work will continue to inspire future generations of voice actors and game developers.

Conclusion

Brendan O’Brien was a talented voice actor who helped shape the gaming industry with his work on popular games such as Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, and Ratchet and Clank. His passing is a loss for the gaming community, and he will be missed by fans and industry professionals alike.

However, O’Brien’s legacy will live on through his work, and his contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Brendan O’Brien.

