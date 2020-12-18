Brendi Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary : Brendi Richardson has Died .
Brendi Richardson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Very tragic news as Temple Women’s Soccer lost one of its own this week with the passing of Brendi Richardson. She was 27. Her viewing is today at 11am EST. pic.twitter.com/4yiP1tMnj0
— Temple Women’s Soccer (@templewsoccer) December 18, 2020
