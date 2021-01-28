Brent Bagwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brent Bagwell has Died.
Brent Bagwell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Kings Mountain Family YMCA 5h · Our community lost a great man of faith yesterday. Brent was a member, donor, Board Member, volunteer coach, supporter and friend. He will be missed by so many of us. Prayers to the Bagwell Family. #RIPBrent Romans 14:8 – For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.
Source: (20+) Kings Mountain Family YMCA – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.