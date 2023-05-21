Brent Bohler : Fatal motorcycle crash in Hardin County; 55-year-old Brent Bohler identified as victim

“Brent Bohler identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hardin County”

The death of 55-year-old Brent Bohler of Beaumont is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to their preliminary investigation, Bohler was driving a 2019 Indian Chief motorcycle north on U.S. Highway 96 near Silsbee at around 1:20 a.m. on May 20 when he crashed. He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and skidded into the east ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn. Bohler was pronounced dead at the scene.

News Source : KJAS.COM

