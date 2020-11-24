Brent Boynton Death -Dead – Obituaries: Reno Veteran News Anchor Brent Boynton from Coronavirus- Covid-19.

By | November 24, 2020
0 Comment

Reno Veteran News Anchor Brent Boynton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

“Anjeanette Damon on Twitter: “Brent Boynton, a kind-hearted man with a voice and a face known by most of Reno, has died of COVID-19: ”

Tributes 

Ben Kieckhefer  @Ben_Kieckhefer wrote 
I’m so sad to learn of the passing of Brent Boynton. He embodied what I thought of as a news anchor, and he was a great communicator and strategist after he left the media. Above all, though, he was a kind man who will be remembered well.

Chris Murray wrote 
Reno lost a legendary local broadcaster today with the death of Brent Boynton, who died at 64 after a two-week battle with COVID-19. Please take this virus seriously so we don’t continue to lose people unnecessarily.

Bryan Samudio wrote 
Just hearing the news of the death of former Reno news anchor Brent Boynton. An unbelievably professional journalist and incredible human being who I always admired. Worked alongside Brent for many years and I will miss him dearly. This one hurts.

Victoria Steele wrote 
Now it’s personal. COVID stats were frightening numbers that concerned me as a leader…but today, it’s personal.

My son’s father, Brent Boynton died today of COVID.
Our hearts are breaking.

Governor Ducey…. Today would be a really good day to call for a mask mandate.

