Brent Boynton Death -Dead – Obituaries: Reno Veteran News Anchor Brent Boynton from Coronavirus- Covid-19.

Reno Veteran News Anchor Brent Boynton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

Brent Boynton, a kind-hearted man with a voice and a face known by most of Reno, has died of COVID-19: https://t.co/fikWHJGl8S — Anjeanette Damon (@AnjeanetteDamon) November 24, 2020

Tributes

The last time I saw Brent was at @MakeAWish‘s fundraising breakfast in Reno where I was his guest. People really mean it when they say he was one of the good ones… Veteran Reno news anchor, public service spokesman Brent Boynton dies of COVID-19 https://t.co/h3qDx5rmLa — Brian Duggan (@brianduggan) November 24, 2020

I am sad…..reading THIS:

“#Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton” https://t.co/VCWiBLFBrW — dondikeanukam (@dondikeanukam) November 24, 2020

RIP Brent Boynton. You were one of the classiest people in #Reno from anchoring to teaching to helping with the #affordablehousingcrisis pic.twitter.com/5Ol66nSNAS — Biggest Little Streets (@OurTownReno) November 24, 2020

We featured him as part of his work with the #Reno Housing Authority. Always classy and friendly, helping and informing the community. We will miss you Brent Boynton https://t.co/rJFM6ycB6m https://t.co/dkqjDGPTmS — Biggest Little Streets (@OurTownReno) November 24, 2020

Ben Kieckhefer @Ben_Kieckhefer wrote

I’m so sad to learn of the passing of Brent Boynton. He embodied what I thought of as a news anchor, and he was a great communicator and strategist after he left the media. Above all, though, he was a kind man who will be remembered well.

Chris Murray wrote

Reno lost a legendary local broadcaster today with the death of Brent Boynton, who died at 64 after a two-week battle with COVID-19. Please take this virus seriously so we don’t continue to lose people unnecessarily.

Bryan Samudio wrote

Just hearing the news of the death of former Reno news anchor Brent Boynton. An unbelievably professional journalist and incredible human being who I always admired. Worked alongside Brent for many years and I will miss him dearly. This one hurts.

Victoria Steele wrote

Now it’s personal. COVID stats were frightening numbers that concerned me as a leader…but today, it’s personal.

My son’s father, Brent Boynton died today of COVID.

Our hearts are breaking.

Governor Ducey…. Today would be a really good day to call for a mask mandate.