Brent Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : Brent Johnson passed away due to COVID-19.

Brent Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Dubuque Fighting Saints @fightingsaints It is with a heavy heart that we post about the passing of Brent Johnson. Brent passed away due to COVID-19. He was a huge part of our Saints family and was known for his upbeat personality and goofy costumes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

