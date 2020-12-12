Brent Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : Brent Johnson passed away due to COVID-19.
Brent Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart that we post about the passing of Brent Johnson. Brent passed away due to COVID-19. He was a huge part of our Saints family and was known for his upbeat personality and goofy costumes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. #Saint4Life pic.twitter.com/2w7084ZM8f
— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) December 12, 2020
Dubuque Fighting Saints @fightingsaints It is with a heavy heart that we post about the passing of Brent Johnson. Brent passed away due to COVID-19. He was a huge part of our Saints family and was known for his upbeat personality and goofy costumes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.