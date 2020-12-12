Brent Johnson Death -Obituary – Dead : former program director and morning show host, Brent Johnson has Died from covid-19 .

Xtreme 107.1 5 hrs · God Needed A DJ! With tears in our eyes and pain in our hearts, we wanted to let you know that our former program director and morning show host, Brent Johnson, has passed away from COVID-19.￼ Brent was one of the most kind, giving and fun people to be around, he will be missed. Our hearts go out to his family, please keep them in your prayers.

Dean Michael Goninen wrote

Heartbroken is all I can say. Brent was a genuine and kind person. What you heard on the radio is exactly how he was.

Jim Zimmermann and I interviewed Brent for an announcer job at WGLR in 1996. At the time he was unemployed after parting with a station in upper Michigan. LaDonna was pregnant with their first child, Avery and he made it clear that he just wanted a chance. He made that chance last for over 20 years at QueenB before returning to Minnesota a few years ago.

I’ve been a part time employee at QueenB in some capacity for over 25 years and I was appreciative that Brent asked me to be a part of Xtreme when it was launched. In a reversal of roles I truly enjoyed being part of “his” team.

Rest In Peace my friend, you will be missed by many.

