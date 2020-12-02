Brenton McCaskill Death -Dead – Obituaries: Brenton McCaskill has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Brenton McCaskill Death -Dead – Obituaries: Brenton McCaskill has Died -.

“South Carolina Spurs on Twitter: “We’re all just so shocked and saddened by the passing of Brenton McCaskill. Brenton was one of our most active members. He loved Tottenham and loved South Carolina Spurs. He died an absolute hero at the age of 32. RIP Brenton. 1988 – 2020. ”

Tributes

The SB&C family is grieving today. We lost one of our founders and an incredible friend in Brenton McCaskill (@Ruthless_Gee) to a senseless act of violence. He is a hero for his actions in saving the lives of his girlfriend and her family. We love and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/154r0KeODj — Southbound & Crown (@SouthboundCrown) December 2, 2020

I spoke to Brenton McCaskill’s girlfriend, who said she and her kids wouldn’t be alive today if not for her boyfriend’s heroic actions. The story tonight at 6 pm @wcnc. https://t.co/HuSvT21RLU — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) December 1, 2020

“Most important thing everyone should know is that Brenton McCaskill’s a hero.” Brenton was shot and killed after reportedly chasing after suspects who broke into his house. We have the full story, coming up at 6 p.m. @BrandonWCNC Read more here: https://t.co/4r9FqZ9Oif pic.twitter.com/1XXxgH2d8a — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) December 1, 2020