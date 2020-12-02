Brenton McCaskill Death -Dead – Obituaries: Brenton McCaskill has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Brenton McCaskill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“South Carolina Spurs on Twitter: “We’re all just so shocked and saddened by the passing of Brenton McCaskill. Brenton was one of our most active members. He loved Tottenham and loved South Carolina Spurs. He died an absolute hero at the age of 32. RIP Brenton. 1988 – 2020. ”

Tributes 

