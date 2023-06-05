“Breshad Perriman Colts signing”: “5 Key Facts About Breshad Perriman’s Signing with the Indianapolis Colts”

Breshad Perriman: An Intriguing Deep Threat for the Colts

As Breshad Perriman enters his eighth season in the NFL, there is no denying that he is getting older. Moreover, his injury history has been a cause for concern for some time. Despite this, Perriman still has the potential to be an intriguing deep threat for the Indianapolis Colts as a depth piece in the wide receiver room.

Although it happened back in 2020, Perriman was among the fastest wide receivers on go routes, averaging a league-high 17.17 miles per hour on those routes, according to Next Gen Stats. His speed was also on full display during a 50-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco, where he was moving at 19.23 MPH when the ball arrived. These numbers indicate that Perriman can still be a significant deep threat for the Colts.

Furthermore, Perriman’s production over the years backs up his potential as a deep threat. He has a career mark of 16.7 yards per reception, with five of his seven seasons in the league featuring him averaging over 15 yards per reception. In 2018, he had a career-high mark of 21.3 yards per reception.

Despite Perriman’s age and injury history, the Colts could benefit from having him on their roster. With T.Y. Hilton’s future with the team uncertain, the Colts need depth in their wide receiver room. Perriman’s speed and potential as a deep threat could provide the Colts with a reliable option downfield.

However, Perriman’s potential comes with some risks. His injury history is a cause for concern, and at 29 years old, he may not have many productive years left in the NFL. Additionally, his inconsistencies as a receiver cannot be ignored. While he has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, he has also been plagued by drops and lackluster performances.

Nevertheless, the Colts could take a chance on Perriman as a depth piece in their wide receiver room. If he can stay healthy and consistent, he could provide the Colts with a reliable deep threat and a valuable asset to their offense. His potential to stretch the field could also open up opportunities for other receivers such as Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal.

In conclusion, Breshad Perriman may not be the flashiest name in the NFL, but he still has the potential to be an intriguing deep threat for the Colts. His speed and production over the years indicate that he could be a valuable asset to the team’s offense. However, the Colts must weigh the risks involved with Perriman’s injury history and inconsistency as a receiver. Ultimately, if he can stay healthy and consistent, he could provide the Colts with a reliable option downfield and a valuable piece in their wide receiver room.

News Source : Kevin Hickey

Source Link :Indianapolis Colts sign Breshad Perriman: 5 things to know/