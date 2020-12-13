Brett Coleman Death -Obituary – Dead : Brett Coleman has Died .

Brett Coleman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Roger Mueller is with Boni Brinkman Mueller and 2 others at Coleman’s in Cary. December 11 at 10:12 PM · Cary, IL · I would like to let all my friends know I lost a very good friend of mine tonight Brett Coleman that was fighting COVID 19 for the fight past month !￼ He was Awesome friend it’s very hard on some very close friend that I know!

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Tricia Angell wrote

I am so sorry for your loss and for your friends family. As I read these post about people such as yourself who have lost dear friends ,deer co-workers and dear family members to this awful virus it really saddens me to know there are still those who are not taking this serious.

Amy Verseman wrote

He will be truly missed. He was a great guy. Sending prayers to all his family and friends.

George Smid wrote

RIP Brett. So sorry for your loss Roger, he will be missed by the many he has touched.

Debbie Plote Brooks wrote

Brett was married to my Mom many years ago when we were kids. But he was an awesome stepdad. He was there for us as kids when my own Dad wasn’t. I am happy that you knew him, and grieve with you. Love you Brett

