Brett Coleman Death -Obituary – Dead : Brett Coleman has Died .
Brett Coleman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Roger Mueller is with Boni Brinkman Mueller and 2 others at Coleman’s in Cary. December 11 at 10:12 PM · Cary, IL · I would like to let all my friends know I lost a very good friend of mine tonight Brett Coleman that was fighting COVID 19 for the fight past month !￼ He was Awesome friend it’s very hard on some very close friend that I know!
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Tricia Angell wrote
I am so sorry for your loss and for your friends family. As I read these post about people such as yourself who have lost dear friends ,deer co-workers and dear family members to this awful virus it really saddens me to know there are still those who are not taking this serious.
Amy Verseman wrote
He will be truly missed. He was a great guy. Sending prayers to all his family and friends.
George Smid wrote
RIP Brett. So sorry for your loss Roger, he will be missed by the many he has touched.
Debbie Plote Brooks wrote
Brett was married to my Mom many years ago when we were kids. But he was an awesome stepdad. He was there for us as kids when my own Dad wasn’t. I am happy that you knew him, and grieve with you. Love you Brett
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.