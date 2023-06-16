Brett Hadley, actor from The Young and the Restless, passes away at age 92.

The Young and the Restless Actor Brett Hadley Passes Away at 92

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Brett Hadley, who died at the age of 92. Hadley was best known for his role in the popular soap opera, The Young and the Restless.

Throughout his career, Hadley appeared in several television shows and films, including The Twilight Zone, Perry Mason, and The Fugitive. He was also a regular on the soap opera, General Hospital.

Fans of The Young and the Restless will remember Hadley for his role as Carl Williams’ attorney, George Curtis. He appeared on the show from 1979 to 1984.

Hadley’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry. He will be remembered for his talent, dedication, and contributions to film and television.

