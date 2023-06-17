Brett Hadley, Onscreen Father of ‘Young & Restless’ Actor Doug Davidson, Passes Away at 92.

Young & Restless’ Doug Davidson’s Onscreen Father Brett Hadley Passes Away at 92

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Brett Hadley, best known for his role as the onscreen father of Doug Davidson’s character on Young & Restless. The actor passed away at the age of 92.

Hadley had a long and successful career in the industry, appearing in numerous TV shows and films throughout the 1950s to the 1980s. He also made a memorable appearance on the popular soap opera, Young & Restless, where he played the character of John Hadley, the father of Paul Williams (played by Doug Davidson).

Davidson took to social media to express his condolences, describing Hadley as a “wonderful actor, a great friend, and a kind human being.” The actor also credited Hadley with teaching him valuable lessons about the industry and acting.

Fans of the show and the entertainment industry alike will surely miss Hadley’s contributions to the craft, and his legacy will continue to live on through his work.

