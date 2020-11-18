Brett Satinsky Death –Dead-Obituaries : Brett Satinsky has Died from Covid-19.
Wanted to share here because I know there are many people in this group who loved Brett Satinsky
and are devastated by the news of his passing due to COVID-19. A GoFundMe has been created to help take care of his son, please consider giving anything you can.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
This is from my friend Jodi Glass Visalli OMG I just learned that my “cousin” Brett Satinsky passed away from COVID. He was 48 years young. He and his family were great childhood friends and we always called him our cousin. Andrea Stevens did you see this. Please let your brother know. Stuart Stevens I am so sad for his family. He has a little boy with special needs as well. COVID is real wear your mask. If you don’t care about your own life they to spare some else.
This is from my friend Jodi Glass Visalli
OMG I just learned that my “cousin” Brett Satinsky passed away from COVID. He…
Posted by Amy Kunkle on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Dan Natkin wroteI knew Brett for 40 years. While we lost touch for a while, we reconnected over the past few years via Facebook. His father was a great man and Brett walked closely in his footsteps. His loss is the world’s loss. There was no one with a bigger heart than Brett
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.