Brian Abraham Death -Dead – Obituary : Brian Abraham has Died .
Brian Abraham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
The club was saddened to learn of the passing of another stalwart and club servant in Brian Abraham last Thursday. Brian was the current President of the club.
Rest in peace Brian
More here 👉🏼 https://t.co/pjxSaWmZ0h pic.twitter.com/A0vuqWthFk
— Eynesbury Rovers FC Official (@EynesburyRovers) December 20, 2020
