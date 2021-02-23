Brian Barger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brian Barger has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @SpyTalker: I heard reliably just now that Brian Barger, a very fine person and terrific investigative reporter & editor for The Washington Post, CNN, the AP and UPI among other stops, has died. Brian will be remembered very fondly by many people who knew and worked with him. R.I.P. , Brian.Read More —————————————————————————————

