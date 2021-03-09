Brian Beehler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brian Beehler has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 8. 2021

Brian Beehler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 8. 2021.

Lisa Geil Gillis is with Brian Beehler and Angie Yoder. 22h · ￼Today our family lost Brian Beehler. It was very unexpected. We are at a huge loss. I’m asking for prayers, support and comfort to help us get our heads wrapped around this tragic loss. My sister lost her baby boy, and his brothers lost their youngest brother. Too soon, too young. Brian you are a beacon of light for us all because you had come full circle at only 31 years old. You overcame such adversity that so many couldn’t fathom. You are a lover of God and are in heaven now!! You are one of God’s brightest Angels, and our best guardian Angel. We are so blessed and fortunate for the short time we had you in our lives. I want to ask “why God?” But I can hear you say that God is so good, and his timing is perfect. You had turned everything in your life around for the good!! and inspired so many others to do the same. You are a doer of Gods work. You will be greatly missed more then you’ll ever know and missed by many!! Fly high my sweet nephew! And now you shall rest!! We all love you so much. Please pray for healing for my sister Angie Yoder and his Dad and brothers. It’s totally selfish but ok to say this really sucks. We love you ￼Brian.

Source: (8) Facebook

Kellie Weigel

I am heartbroken to hear this. Praying for comfort for u an Angie an your entire family.

Jill Nunemaker

I’m so sorry for you all. He sounds like an incredible guy. Praying

Bonnie Sailor

Oh , I am so very sorry for your loss! Praying that the Lord will be near you durring this time ⚘

Doug Haarer

I’m so deeply sorry for this tragedy. Praying God’s grace, mercy, and peace for your family

Tiffany King

So sorry for your loss. Praying God’s comfort for each. Brian truly was a gift to all those who know him.

