Brian Booth, Former Australia Test Captain, Passes Away at 89: Details on His Demise

RIP Former Australia Test Captain Brian Booth Dies at 89

Australia’s cricketing community is in mourning following the death of Brian Booth, a former captain of the national team, at the age of 89. Booth was a stylish batsman and a brilliant fielder who played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966. He captained the team in five of those matches.

Early Life and Career

Brian Charles Booth was born on 8 March 1933 in Sydney, Australia. He started playing cricket at a young age and made his first-class debut for New South Wales in 1954. Booth was a top-order batsman who was known for his elegant strokeplay and his ability to play both spin and pace equally well. He was also a brilliant fielder who could take spectacular catches in the outfield.

International Career

Booth made his Test debut for Australia in 1961 against England at Old Trafford. He scored a half-century in his first innings and went on to play a key role in Australia’s victory in the series. Booth was soon established as a regular member of the Australian team and played in all five Tests of the 1963-64 Ashes series in Australia. He scored his first Test century in the third Test at Adelaide, where he made 169 runs in the first innings.

In 1965, Booth was appointed as captain of the Australian team for the tour of India and Pakistan. He led the team in five Tests, winning two and losing one. However, his captaincy was criticized by the media and he was replaced by Bob Simpson for the next series against England. Despite this setback, Booth continued to play for Australia until 1966 and scored a total of 1,785 runs in 29 Tests at an average of 46.97.

Post-Retirement Life

After retiring from cricket, Booth became a successful businessman and was involved in various business ventures. He also served as a cricket commentator for ABC radio and television for many years and was known for his insightful analysis and commentary. Booth was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2005 in recognition of his contribution to the game.

Cause of Death

Brian Booth died on 11 September 2021 at the age of 89. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. His death has been mourned by the cricketing community in Australia and around the world. Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley, paid tribute to Booth, saying, “Brian Booth was a true gentleman of the game and one of Australia’s finest cricketers. He will be remembered for his stylish batting, brilliant fielding and his contribution to Australian cricket both on and off the field.”

Tributes

Former Australian captain, Ian Chappell, said, “Brian Booth was an outstanding cricketer and a fine leader. He was a great competitor and always played the game in the right spirit. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.” Former Australian fast bowler, Jeff Thomson, said, “Brian Booth was a legend of Australian cricket. He was a brilliant batsman, a great captain and a wonderful human being. He will always be remembered as one of the all-time greats of Australian cricket.”

Conclusion

Brian Booth was a true legend of Australian cricket who will be remembered for his stylish batting, brilliant fielding and his contribution to the game both on and off the field. His death is a great loss to the cricketing community in Australia and around the world. He will always be remembered as a true gentleman of the game and one of Australia’s finest cricketers.

