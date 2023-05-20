Brian Booth, Former Captain of Australian Cricket Team, Passes Away

Former Australian cricket captain Brian Booth has died

The cricket world is in mourning following the death of former Australian cricket captain Brian Booth. Booth passed away on Friday, August 16th, 2019, at the age of 86.

Booth’s cricket career

Brian Booth was born on July 3, 1933, in Sydney, Australia. He made his first-class debut for New South Wales in 1954 and went on to play 29 Test matches for Australia between 1961 and 1966. Booth was a top-order batsman and a handy off-spinner, and he was known for his excellent fielding skills.

Booth’s Test career was highlighted by his captaincy of the Australian team on the 1965-66 tour of South Africa. He led Australia to a 1-1 draw in the four-match Test series and was praised for his tactical nous and leadership skills. Booth retired from international cricket in 1966 with a Test average of 32.02 and 14 wickets to his name.

Booth’s contribution to Australian cricket

After retiring from cricket, Booth continued to contribute to Australian cricket in various capacities. He served as a selector for the Australian cricket team in the 1970s and was a long-time commentator for Channel Nine’s cricket coverage. Booth was also involved in coaching and mentoring young cricketers, and he was widely respected for his knowledge and experience of the game.

Booth was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2005 in recognition of his contribution to the sport.

Tributes to Brian Booth

The cricket world has paid tribute to Brian Booth following his death. Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell described Booth as a “fine captain” and “a good bloke.”

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts praised Booth’s contribution to Australian cricket, saying: “Brian Booth was a true gentleman of the game and a wonderful ambassador for cricket. He will be greatly missed.”

Former Australian cricketer and commentator Kerry O’Keeffe tweeted: “Vale Brian Booth. A wonderful man and fine cricketer. A valued colleague and dear friend. The world is a lesser place without you.”

Conclusion

Brian Booth was a true legend of Australian cricket, and his contribution to the sport will be remembered for years to come. He was an excellent player, a fine captain, and a respected commentator and mentor. His passing is a great loss to the cricket community, and he will be sorely missed.

