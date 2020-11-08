Brian Coll Death -Dead : Omagh’s country music legend, Brian Coll has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Brian Coll has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

“Karen Mullan (McPhilemy) on Twitter: “Incredibly sad news tonight that Omagh’s country music legend, Brian Coll, who began his career with ‘The Plattermen’, has passed away. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this sad time. RIP Brian”

Tributes

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club are saddened to learn of the passing of Irish country music legend Brian Coll tonight. An icon of the Showband era and a great supporter of motorcycle racing over the years. Sending our deepest sympathy Brian’s friends and family circle. ❤ pic.twitter.com/T9s7B5Jrh9 — Armoy Road Races (@ArmoyRoadRaces) November 8, 2020

Davog McCaffrey @DavogMcCaffrey wrote RIP Brian Coll. Was honoured to meet him on many occasions in Jean’s Country Music Store and attend his concerts throughout the years. A true country legend. Multiple musical notes

Father Brian D'Arcy @FrBrianDarcy wrote

Heartbroken to learn of the death of Brian Coll, a lifelong friend and world class country singer. He and Pio are together again. Karen Mullan (McPhilemy) wrote

Sad news tonight for the Coll family and the people of Omagh. RIP Brian Coll #Legend https://t.co/XdHD9bikrK — Paula Devine (@pauladevine1) November 7, 2020

@JoeCushnan wrote

Cynics, blah. People like Brian Coll and Brendan Bowyer had such an influence in their ways. I loved them and their contempories. @JoeCushnan wrote

RIP Brian Coll. Can see his records on the Emerald label. Ireland Swings. Father Brian D’Arcy wrote

What hard to believe this R.I.P Brian Coll I had the pleasure to meet Brian in The Queens Hall in N Ards and other places was back stage with him at one gig to and he signed photos for me and signed one of my Giants Jerseys to and I have photos with him. G.B.N.F Fly High BrianBroken heart.