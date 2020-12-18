Brian Harries Death -Dead – Obituary : Brian Harries has Died .

Brian Harries Death -Dead – Obituary : Brian Harries has Died .

Brian Harries has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Brynamman Cinema @BrynammanCinema It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Brian Harries, chairman of Brynamman Public Hall. The cinema was a huge part of his life, and it thrived thanks to his complete dedication, passion and limitless commitment. He was the beating heart of Brynamman Hall.

