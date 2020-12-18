Brian Harries Death -Dead – Obituary : Brian Harries has Died .
Brian Harries has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Brian Harries, chairman of Brynamman Public Hall. The cinema was a huge part of his life, and it thrived thanks to his complete dedication, passion and limitless commitment. He was the beating heart of Brynamman Hall. pic.twitter.com/ZOSP4IpBZz
— Brynamman Cinema (@BrynammanCinema) December 17, 2020
