Brian Hartman Death -Dead – Obituary : SFA Computer Science alum Brian Hartman has Died .

By | December 9, 2020
SFA Computer Science alum Brian Hartman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

SFA Department of Computer Science @sfaCompSci It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of SFA Computer Science alum Brian Hartman. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

