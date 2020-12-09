Brian Hartman Death -Dead – Obituary : SFA Computer Science alum Brian Hartman has Died .
SFA Computer Science alum Brian Hartman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of SFA Computer Science alum Brian Hartman. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/EDgdkVabAi
— SFA Department of Computer Science (@sfaCompSci) December 9, 2020
