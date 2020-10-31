Brian Kahn Death -Dead-Obituaries : Home Ground Radio host Brian Kahn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Home Ground Radio host Brian Kahn has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

“MT Democratic Party on Twitter: “We are saddened by the news of Brian Kahn’s passing. Brian was dedicated to finding common ground in an increasingly divided world. Montana is better because of his work — he will be greatly missed. ”

We are saddened by the news of Brian Kahn’s passing. Brian was dedicated to finding common ground in an increasingly divided world. Montana is better because of his work — he will be greatly missed. https://t.co/cFrNKwqWVN — MT Democratic Party (@MTDems) October 30, 2020

Tributes

Montana broadcasting legend Brian Kahn passed away of natural causes Thursday. For nearly a quarter century Kahn hosted Home Ground Radio, featuring intimate one-one-one conversations with newsmakers and everyday Americans.https://t.co/fN13DErZeJ #mtnews — Montana Public Radio (@mtpublicradio) October 31, 2020

Fare the well Brian Kahn. You had the combination of a servant’s heart and a storyteller’s brilliance. Montana will be smaller without you. https://t.co/Cx4BsXDYMu — Matt Kuntz (@matt_kuntz) October 31, 2020

One of the best radio interviewers in Montana – or anywhere. I loved “Home Ground.” Sad news. RIP, Brian. Home Ground Radio host Brian Kahn of Helena dies at 73 https://t.co/dDWEfL3JY7 via @MontanaStandard — Risky Biscuit Hayseed Hoot (@RadioHoot) October 30, 2020

The staff and friends of Yellowstone Public Radio celebrate the life of Brian Kahn, who passed away on Thursday, October 29th. Home Ground with Brian Kahn has aired continually on YPR for more than 24 years. #homeground #news #publicradio pic.twitter.com/ts4RxPYrWU — Yellowstone Public Radio (@YPRadioNews) October 30, 2020