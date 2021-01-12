Brian LaVigne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : HCSO Master Corporal Brian LaVigne has Died .
HCSO Master Corporal Brian LaVigne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of HCSO Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, killed in the line of duty on Monday, January 11, 2021. While assisting his fellow deputies on a call for service, an individual fleeing from deputies struck his vehicle, taking his life. pic.twitter.com/VIYq40Vs0z
— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) January 12, 2021
