Brian LaVigne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : HCSO Master Corporal Brian LaVigne has Died .

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of HCSO Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, killed in the line of duty on Monday, January 11, 2021. While assisting his fellow deputies on a call for service, an individual fleeing from deputies struck his vehicle, taking his life. pic.twitter.com/VIYq40Vs0z — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) January 12, 2021

