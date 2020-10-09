Brian Little Death – Dead : Brian Little Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Brian Little has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Tom Cadwallender on Twitter: “Sad news just in, Brian Little has passed away! For many Brian will be synonymous with Northumbrian ornithology. He leaves a fine legacy of inspiring many birdwatchers/ornithologists (me included) and groundbreaking work on Merlin, Goosander and more. And love of Kielder. RIP BL”
Sad news just in, Brian Little has passed away! For many Brian will be synonymous with Northumbrian ornithology. He leaves a fine legacy of inspiring many birdwatchers/ornithologists (me included) and groundbreaking work on Merlin, Goosander and more. And love of Kielder. RIP BL
— Tom Cadwallender (@TomCadwallender) October 9, 2020
Tributes
Sad news filtering through that Brian Little has died. Brian was a proud Northumbrian, an inspiration who did so much for ornithology who will be sadly missed. Here he is (left) alongside the late great Billy Shiel (right) visiting the Farne Islands. The one and only. Brian RIP. pic.twitter.com/jOqmjk2QlY
— David Steel (@SteelySeabirder) October 9, 2020
Brian Little, who passed today, was a Northumbrian birding legend and inspiration. He switched me onto birding 50+ years ago, without him I wouldn’t have got to lead the fantastic life I have. Thank you Brian RIP. These pictures from Cape May 1978 sum him up! @NTBirdClub @_BTO pic.twitter.com/fJ1wMy2C4T
— Tom Cadwallender (@TomCadwallender) October 9, 2020
Tom Cadwallender wrote
Sad news just in, Brian Little has passed away! For many Brian will be synonymous with Northumbrian ornithology. He leaves a fine legacy of inspiring many birdwatchers/ornithologists (me included) and groundbreaking work on Merlin, Goosander and more. And love of Kielder. RIP BL
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.