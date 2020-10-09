Brian Little Death – Dead : Brian Little Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

October 9, 2020
0 Comment

Brian Little has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Tom Cadwallender on Twitter: “Sad news just in, Brian Little has passed away! For many Brian will be synonymous with Northumbrian ornithology. He leaves a fine legacy of inspiring many birdwatchers/ornithologists (me included) and groundbreaking work on Merlin, Goosander and more. And love of Kielder. RIP BL”

Tributes 

Tom Cadwallender wrote
Sad news just in, Brian Little has passed away! For many Brian will be synonymous with Northumbrian ornithology. He leaves a fine legacy of inspiring many birdwatchers/ornithologists (me included) and groundbreaking work on Merlin, Goosander and more. And love of Kielder. RIP BL

