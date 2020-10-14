Brian Lloyd Death – Dead : Brian Lloyd Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Brian Lloyd has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“TruthLeaks – Investigative Journalist George Webb on Twitter: “You may remember my lawyer friend on Roger Stone’s legal team who did a few interviews with me in Georgetown – Brian Lloyd. Brian has passed away. I don’t know the cause of death yet. @leytedriver John, can you tell Andy. ”
You may remember my lawyer friend on Roger Stone's legal team who did a few interviews with me in Georgetown – Brian Lloyd. Brian has passed away. I don't know the cause of death yet. @leytedriver John, can you tell Andy. pic.twitter.com/6gma6oxT2M
— TruthLeaks – Investigative Journalist George Webb (@GeorgWebb) October 14, 2020
Tributes
