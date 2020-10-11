Brian Marshall Death – Dead :Brian Marshall Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Brian Marshall has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

” Dundee Football Club on Twitter: “Everyone at Dundee FC were saddened to hear of the passing of supporter Brian Marshall. Brian was a well known face around the club as a Dee Promotions lottery agent and member of the Ellenbank Bar DSC. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time. “

— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 11, 2020