Brian Marshall Death – Dead :Brian Marshall Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Brian Marshall has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.
” Dundee Football Club on Twitter: “Everyone at Dundee FC were saddened to hear of the passing of supporter Brian Marshall. Brian was a well known face around the club as a Dee Promotions lottery agent and member of the Ellenbank Bar DSC. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time. “
Everyone at Dundee FC were saddened to hear of the passing of supporter Brian Marshall.
Brian was a well known face around the club as a Dee Promotions lottery agent and member of the Ellenbank Bar DSC.
Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/w9jIXOEJIS
— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 11, 2020
Tributes
Everyone at the Dundee Supporters Association are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of Ellenbank Bar DSC treasurer Brian Marshall. Brian was a true gent, a big supporter of the DSA & will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time pic.twitter.com/jAe6XpnaTD
— DFC Supporters Assoc (@DFCDSA) October 11, 2020
Good morning! Expect a wholesome meme edit later but first I need pictures of Scott Phillips and Brian Marshall pointing
— HinokaYT | MAY BE INACTIVE IDK (@HinokaTheJunkie) October 11, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.