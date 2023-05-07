“Brian McKenna” Today : Brian McKenna, Canadian journalist and filmmaker, passes away at 77 years old.

Brian McKenna, CBC Journalist and Filmmaker, Passes Away at 77

Esteemed documentary filmmaker and founding producer of CBC’s The Fifth Estate, Brian McKenna, passed away on Friday at age 77. McKenna produced and directed over 60 films in his half-century career and was particularly interested in Canadian war history, creating over 20 works on the subject. His three-part CBC miniseries, The Valour and the Horror, investigated Canada’s WWII battles and sparked fierce historical debate that culminated in an investigation by the Senate of Canada, a hearing by Canada’s broadcasting regulatory agency, and a $500 million lawsuit that the courts ultimately dismissed.

McKenna’s children remember him as a devoted storyteller who passed down his journalistic values to his children. He is also remembered as an advocate for journalistic rights, co-founding the committee that would eventually become the group Canadian Journalists for Free Expression. The filmmaker has been recognized for his achievements on the Canadian and international stage, including the 1993 Gordon Sinclair Award For Broadcast Journalism and the 2007 Governor General’s History Award for Popular Media, among others. He is survived by his spouse Renee Baert; his children Robin, Katie and Conor and their mother Susan Purcell; Emma and Tess and their mother Anne Lagace Dowson; his grandchildren Leo, Aedan and Dylan; siblings William, Joan, John and Terence; and his lifelong friend Stephen Phizicky.

