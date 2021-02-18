Brian McNamara Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brian McNamara has Died.

Brian McNamara has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Mount Vernon Park Gators – mvp gators January 23 at 12:31 PM · Gator family and friends, By now, many of you have heard about the sudden passing of Brian McNamara, lifelong Gator, swimmer, coach to many of the littles, and known to all in the Gator community for his engaging personality and magnetic smile. Please keep Brian and his family – Shaun, Carrie, and Katelyn – in your thoughts and prayers. At 5 years old, Brian began swimming with the Gators – at the end of our abbreviated 2020 season, he graduated from high school and the team. You can read his own reflections on the Gators senior webpage. In March, the team will honor Brian at the park – please stay tuned for more details. In addition, a Gofundme page was established in Brian’s name – if you are interested in contributing, here’s the link:

Source: (3) Mount Vernon Park Gators – mvp gators – Posts | Facebook

