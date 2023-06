Traffic Collision: Brian Nieves Bay Shore NY Car Accident – Brian Nieves Obituary

A traffic collision occurred in Bay Shore, NY involving Brian Nieves. Sadly, Brian Nieves passed away as a result of the car accident. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Brian Nieves’ obituary will be posted soon.

Brian Nieves car crash Bay Shore NY traffic accident Brian Nieves fatal collision Brian Nieves obituary Car accident victim Brian Nieves