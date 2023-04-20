brian nygaard Death – Obituary News : Loss of Brian Nygaard Saddens Cycling Community

Brian Nygaard’s passing deeply saddens the cycling community

The cycling community is in mourning following the sudden death of sports director Brian Nygaard, a well-respected and influential figure in the sport for over two decades. Nygaard, who passed away at the age of 54, had worked with some of the biggest teams and riders in cycling throughout his career.

A career dedicated to cycling

Beginning as a sports journalist, Nygaard later became a team manager, working with CSC-Tiscali in 2003 before moving to the Saxo Bank-Tinkoff team in 2010. He then became the general manager of the British women’s cycling team, Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling, in 2013. Nygaard was also instrumental in the success of the Aqua Blue Sport team and principal of the Virtu Cycling Group.

A coach and mentor to many

Nygaard’s passion for the sport and dedication to helping riders reach their full potential made him a respected coach and mentor. His influence can still be seen in the careers of many top riders, including multiple Grand Tour winners Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru. He was also instrumental in the British women’s cycling team winning numerous titles and medals at major international competitions.

A shock to the cycling community

The news of Nygaard’s death came as a shock to the cycling community. Tributes have poured in from all over the world, with professional riders, including Contador, Aru, and Mark Cavendish, expressing their sadness at the loss of a colleague and friend.

A significant loss to the sport

Nygaard’s passion and commitment to the sport of cycling will be sorely missed. He was a valued member of the cycling press, and his work as a commentator and analyst was widely respected. His legacy will endure, with the cycling community continuing to honor his memory and celebrate his life and his achievements.

Rest in peace, Brian Nygaard

Despite the loss of a truly remarkable individual, the cycling community will continue to celebrate Nygaard’s life, legacy, and contributions to the sport of cycling.