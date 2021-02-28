Brian Parkinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brian Parkinson has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

We are immensely crushed to share the news that Brian Parkinson, son to South Pasadena cross country coach/UCLA alum Mike Parkinson and brother to current South Pasadena HS XC runner Andrew Parkinson, has passed away due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy) #RIP 🙏Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.