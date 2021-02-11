Brian Sayles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brian Sayles has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021

Brian Sayles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

We are heartbroken at the passing of Brian Sayles.

An Admirals family member for the past 20 seasons, his smile and sense of humor is something we will all deeply miss.

Brian was a bright spot in our day, and he will forever be remembered.

Rest easy Saylesie. 💙 pic.twitter.com/flWksc3Qg6 — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) February 11, 2021

Tributes

Utica City FC

2h ·

Utica City FC along with the rest of the MASL mourn the passing of the long-time member of our indoor family Brian Sayles. Thank you for all you have given to the game and you will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Brian…

Harrisburg Heat

Our ❤ is Heavy as we mourn the passing of Brian Sayles. Brian and his father Larry were an integral part of The Wave and two of the most loved and respected people in the game. The Sayles were close with Heavy and the Healey family and so many players and teams.

Brian will always be remembered, especially for his kindness and love of the game.

Baltimore Blast with Milwaukee Wave Professional Soccer Team.

Paid Partnership

·

We are sad to announce that we lost our friend Brian Sayles. Brian was the equipment manager for the Milwaukee Wave and the AHL Milwaukee Admirals and was loved by all.

Our hearts go out to Larry Sayles and his family, the Wave and everyone else touched by Brian.

Rest In Peace Brian