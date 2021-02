Brian Simonsen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det Brian Simonsen has Died.

Det Brian Simonsen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

It’s been two years since we lost Det Brian Simonsen and we’ll never forget him or the sacrifice he made while serving this city. We were honored to celebrate this memorial mass with Brian’s family today- please keep them in your thoughts and prayers this evening. https://t.co/Ugn2kmVZKd

NYPD Transit @NYPDTransit It’s been two years since we lost Det Brian Simonsen and we’ll never forget him or the sacrifice he made while serving this city. We were honored to celebrate this memorial mass with Brian’s family today- please keep them in your thoughts and prayers this evening.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.