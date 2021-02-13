Brian Simonsen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det Brian Simonsen has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Det Brian Simonsen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It’s been two years since we lost Det Brian Simonsen and we’ll never forget him or the sacrifice he made while serving this city. We were honored to celebrate this memorial mass with Brian’s family today- please keep them in your thoughts and prayers this evening. https://t.co/Ugn2kmVZKd
— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) February 13, 2021
