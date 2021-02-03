Brian Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brian Smith, Co-Chair of the Estevan 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games has Died .

By | February 3, 2021
Brian Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brian Smith, Co-Chair of the Estevan 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Brian Smith, Co-Chair of the Estevan 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saskatchewan Games @saskgames We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brian Smith, Co-Chair of the Estevan 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games and tireless champion for athletes, sport & community in his adopted hometown of Estevan. Our sincere condolences are with Brian’s family, friends & loved ones.

