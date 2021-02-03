Brian Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brian Smith, Co-Chair of the Estevan 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Brian Smith, Co-Chair of the Estevan 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brian Smith, Co-Chair of the Estevan 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games and tireless champion for athletes, sport & community in his adopted hometown of Estevan.
Our sincere condolences are with Brian's family, friends & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/UweYopSma3
— Saskatchewan Games (@saskgames) February 3, 2021
