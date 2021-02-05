Brian Thomas of Cottonwood Heights Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brian Thomas of Cottonwood Heights has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Brian Thomas of Cottonwood Heights has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Fatal Accident Update – the man who tragically lost his life in the Feb 3, 2021 Summit Park vehicle accident has been identified as 44-year-old Brian Thomas of Cottonwood Heights. Our hearts and thoughts are with the Thomas family during this difficult time. #summitcounty
— Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) February 5, 2021
