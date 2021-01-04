Brian Urquhart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brian Urquhart has Died .
Brian Urquhart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.
Stuart Doyle 8 hrs · RIP Sir Brian Urquhart, thank you for a lifetime of service. He was instrumental in shaping the United Nations peacekeeping role and very famously was the Intelligence Officer in 1st Airborne Corps during WW2 who became aware of the presence of two SS Panzer Divisions resting up in the vicinity of Arnhem in the Netherlands. Despite taking this information to the Commanding General (Browning), Urquhart was ignored and Operation Market Garden went ahead as planned. The rest is history.
Source: (20+) Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote