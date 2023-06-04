“Brick Parting Butterfly Box Braids”: Tutorial: Creating Brick Parting Butterfly Box Braids

Introduction

Butterfly box braids with brick parting are a popular hairstyle among women of all ages. This style features intricate braids that are styled into a butterfly shape, with a brick parting that adds visual interest and dimension to the overall look. In this tutorial, we will teach you how to achieve this stunning hairstyle step by step.

Materials Needed

Before we get started, let’s talk about the materials you will need to create butterfly box braids with brick parting:

Braiding hair (we recommend using synthetic hair for this style)

Comb

Hair ties

Scissors

Hair gel or edge control

Hair clips

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

To start, you’ll need to prep your hair. Begin by washing and conditioning your hair thoroughly. Once your hair is clean, detangle it with a comb and section it into four parts. Use hair ties to secure each section.

Step 2: Create Brick Parting

Next, it’s time to create the brick parting. Use a comb to create a straight part down the middle of each section. Then, create a diagonal part on each side of the straight part, creating a “brick” pattern. Use hair clips to secure each section.

Step 3: Add Synthetic Hair

Now it’s time to add the synthetic hair. Take a small section of the braiding hair and fold it in half. Place the folded end of the hair on the middle of the brick parting and twist it around the natural hair. Start braiding the synthetic hair and natural hair together, making sure to keep the braid tight and close to the scalp.

Step 4: Create Butterfly Shape

Once you have braided about an inch of the hair, it’s time to start creating the butterfly shape. To do this, take a small section of the braiding hair and add it to the braid. Then, create a loop by twisting the braid and securing it with a hair tie. Repeat this process until you have created the butterfly shape.

Step 5: Continue Braiding

Once you have created the butterfly shape, continue braiding the synthetic hair and natural hair together. Make sure to keep the braid tight and close to the scalp. When you reach the end of the natural hair, continue braiding the synthetic hair until you reach the end.

Step 6: Repeat Steps

Repeat steps 3-5 until you have completed all four sections. Once all sections are complete, use hair gel or edge control to smooth down any flyaways or frizz.

Step 7: Maintenance

To maintain your butterfly box braids with brick parting, it is important to take proper care of them. Avoid using heavy oils or products that can weigh down the hair. Use a scarf or bonnet to protect your hair at night and avoid excessive pulling or tugging on the braids.

Conclusion

Butterfly box braids with brick parting are a beautiful and unique hairstyle that can be achieved with a little patience and skill. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can create a stunning look that is sure to turn heads. Remember to take proper care of your braids to keep them looking their best for weeks to come.

