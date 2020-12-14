Bridget Flack Death -Dead – Obituary : Bridget Flack has Died .

Bridget Flack has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Lee Carnie @LeeJCarnie To my trans & queer fam reeling from the heartbreaking news about Bridget Flack. It’s ok to take time to hold each other close and grieve. When you’re ready, let’s channel our rage into action.

