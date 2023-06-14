Brief Lockdown at Fallston High School Caused by Bear Sighting in Vicinity of Campus today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Monday afternoon, Fallston High School experienced a temporary lockdown due to the sighting of a bear near the premises. The safety protocol was initiated, and students and staff were restricted from leaving the building until the situation was resolved. The spokesperson for the school district confirmed that dismissal proceeded as usual with the presence of school resource officers and staff. However, students waiting for their ride were required to stay inside the building until their transportation arrived.

Bear sighting at Fallston High School Lockdown at Fallston High School Wildlife encounters at Fallston High School Safety protocols at Fallston High School Environmental impact on Fallston High School campus

News Source : NewsBreak

Source Link :Fallston High School placed on brief lockdown due to bear sighting near building/