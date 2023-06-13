Brief lockdown at school due to nearby bear sighting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Due to the sighting of a bear near the campus, Fallston High School briefly went into lockdown. School officials kept students and staff inside the building for a period of time, with dismissal proceeding as planned under the supervision of school resource officers and staff members. Students waiting for pick-up were also kept indoors until their ride arrived. This occurred in Harford County, Maryland.
News Source : WBAL
Source Link :School placed on brief lockdown after bear spotted nearby/