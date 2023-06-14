Brief lockdown imposed by school due to nearby bear sighting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A bear sighting near Fallston High School prompted administrators to initiate a brief modified lockdown on Monday. The safety measure involved keeping students and staff inside the building until the all-clear was given, according to officials from the school district. Despite the temporary disruption, dismissal went ahead as planned with the help of school resource officers and staff who ensured that students boarded their buses safely. Those who were waiting for pick-up were also kept inside until their ride arrived.

School lockdown Bear sighting Wildlife encounters Safety protocols Animal control measures

News Source : WBAL – Baltimore Videos

Source Link :School placed on brief lockdown after bear spotted nearby/