Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the Kern High School District, a student was reportedly discovered to have a firearm at Arvin High School on Monday morning. Later in the day, the school went into lockdown as a result of another unrelated incident.

School lockdown Arvin High School Security protocols Student safety Law enforcement response

News Source : KGET 17

Source Link :Arvin High School placed on a brief lockdown/