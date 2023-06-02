“Brighouse 1940s weekend 2023”: A Comprehensive Guide to Brighouse 1940s Weekend 2023: Exhibits, Vendors, and Travel Tips

Brighouse 1940s Weekend: A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

Last year’s Brighouse 1940s Weekend was a huge success, attracting over 70,000 visitors into town. Due to its popularity, the event is back again this year, promising even more entertainment, fun, and nostalgia. Here are the details visitors need to know.

When and where is the event?

The Brighouse 1940s Weekend will take place on June 3 and 4, from 11am to 4pm on both days. The evening event on Saturday will run from 7.30pm until 11pm on Bethel Street. The town will be divided into five different areas of entertainment, each themed around the five Allied code names for the Normandy Beach landings – Gold, Juno, Sword, Utah, and Omaha.

What entertainment is lined up?

There will be live music and acts throughout the town, including a large marquee in Bethel Street car park. Visitors can look forward to performances by Natasha Harper, Brandyn Shaw, The Nightingales, Viva La Vintage, John Hunter Jazz & Cocktail Pianist, DJ’s of the era, Rum & Cola Girls, The Ashby Big Band, and Luke the Spiv Magician.

What activities are on offer?

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, such as jive dancing, classic cars, re-enactments, speeches from Churchill, and vehicle displays. The streets will be filled with stalls and a fairground. Whether you want to soak up the atmosphere or take part in activities, there will be something for everyone.

Will there be a flypast?

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial flypast is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3, subject to change. Visitors can keep up to date with any changes on the event’s Facebook page.

How to get there?

A limited park and ride facility is available, running from WYMS on Armytage Road for £10 a car or £5 for anyone in 1940s dress – this is run as a fundraiser by Brighouse Rotary Club. Visitors are encouraged to take public transport and use the car parks and park and ride facility just outside of town to reduce congestion.

Conclusion

The Brighouse 1940s Weekend promises to be a fun-filled event, with plenty of entertainment, activities, and nostalgia. Visitors can enjoy live music, performances, stalls, and vehicle displays, as well as a flypast by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial. With so much on offer, it’s no wonder the event attracted over 70,000 visitors last year. So, why not step back in time and enjoy a trip down memory lane at the Brighouse 1940s Weekend?

News Source : Abigail Kellett

Source Link :Everything you need to know about Brighouse 1940s weekend 2023 – from displays to stalls and how to get there/