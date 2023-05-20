Bright Kojo Onipayede : Bright Kojo Onipayede Sued for Defamation

Ghanaian Forex Trader Bright Kojo Onipayede Sues Albert Nathaniel Hyde for Defamation

The news of Ghanaian forex trader, Bright Kojo Onipayede suing Albert Nathaniel Hyde, who goes by the name Bongo Ideas, for defamation, has been making waves on the internet. People are curious about what happened and what led to this lawsuit. According to reports, Kojo Forex claims that Bongo Ideas made damaging statements about him on Twitter, which has affected his reputation. He is seeking compensation of 1 million Ghana cedis and a permanent injunction against Bongo Ideas from making any further defamatory statements about him. Kojo Forex has also demanded an apology and the removal of the tweets. The news has left people with several questions, and we will provide more details in the following sections.

