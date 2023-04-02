Brighton and Hove News » Brighton and Hove Labour councillor remembered with tributes after passing away.

After the passing of a Brighton and Hove Labour councillor, people have offered their condolences.

Brighton and Hove Labour Councillor Robert McIntosh Dies at 72: Tributes Pour In

It is with great sadness that many members of the Brighton and Hove community are mourning the loss of Councillor Robert Mcintosh, who died at the age of 72. Mcintosh, who won his Rottingdean Coastal seat on Brighton and Hove City Council last May, was diagnosed with bowel cancer shortly after his victory and underwent surgery, preventing him from returning to council duties.

Colleagues Pay Tribute

Following his passing, many of his colleagues released a joint statement, expressing their grief and gratitude for his contributions. “Robert was a hard worker, straightforward with his views and extremely committed to the causes he believed in,” the statement read. “He built a Labour Party branch in Rottingdean Coastal which convinced residents in one of the safest Tory wards in the city that Labour was a party fit to represent all residents. Labour members will miss Robert’s calls asking them to attend a meeting or deliver leaflets.”

The statement continued, “But we will continue door-knocking and listening to residents in both the May council elections and future campaigns, because that’s what he would have wanted – for us all to keep on keeping on with the fight for social justice and a fairer, more equitable world.”

A Life of Service and Dedication

Councillor Mcintosh was an educator by profession and inspired many through his commitment to fighting for social justice and a fairer world. His PhD was in South African history, and growing up, he campaigned against apartheid. He was also a staunch defender of the EU and electoral reform and was always at the big demonstrations and rallies, proudly waving his banner.

Despite his health issues, Mcintosh worked tirelessly to promote his values in the community. In Rottingdean Coastal, he managed to build a Labour branch that managed to turn one of the safest Tory wards in the city red. This achievement is something that all colleagues and community members alike admired him for.

The Brighton and Hove community mourns

Brighton Kemptown Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle poignantly stated, “This morning, I lost a friend and Brighton Kemptown Labour lost a member of our family.” Councillor Mcintosh’s contributions to the Brighton and Hove community will be greatly missed, and his lasting legacy will be remembered and cherished by his colleagues and members of the community for years to come.

Rest in peace, Councillor Dr. Robert Mcintosh. You will not be forgotten.