Chris Jubenville’s Death

Chris Jubenville of Brighton, Michigan has passed away

The family of Chris Jubenville is deeply saddened to announce his untimely death. He was a beloved member of the Brighton community and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.





