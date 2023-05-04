Brighton vs Manchester United : Brighton sinks Manchester United with Mac Allister’s late penalty in Premier League match.

Brighton’s Revenge Falls Short as Manchester United Secures FA Cup Final Spot

The Manchester United supporters were in full voice as they reminded everyone just who was going to Wembley for the FA Cup final. Their team’s victory over Brighton in the semi-final had set up this Premier League rematch, with Brighton seeking revenge after a hard-fought defeat in the sudden death penalty shootout.

The game was a thrilling affair, with both teams playing the way they wanted to play. Brighton showed off their razor-sharp pass-and-move, constantly shifting their shapes, while United punched hard on the transitions. There were big chances at both ends, fine saves from the goalkeepers (especially Brighton’s Jason Steele), vehement protests against the referee’s decisions, and the sense that you could not take your eyes off any part of the field.

The breakthrough came at the very last minute, as Brighton was awarded a penalty after a possible handball by Luke Shaw was spotted by VAR. It was chaos in the United area after a corner, with David De Gea pushing away a Moises Caicedo shot. But up stepped Alexis Mac Allister to score, providing a thrilling finale to a breathless evening.

The pay-back plot line was difficult to ignore, despite Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi’s comment in his programme notes that Wembley had been “far from our thoughts.” Brighton’s chief executive, Paul Barber, also wrote of having “an early opportunity to avenge” the semi-final, making it clear that revenge was on their minds.

The Wembley game was a classic, despite the lack of goals. The requirement for penalties then elevated the spectacle. The battle lines were drawn early on, particularly by De Zerbi, who set up as he did in the semi-final; two strikers, licensed to drop in and attempt to draw the United centre-halves, and two wingers, who were even higher than in the previous meeting.

Kaoru Mitoma sparkled on the left at the outset, with explosive quick feet and darting runs. He had Brighton’s big early chance when he seized upon a loose Victor Lindelöf pass intended for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to burst clean through. He hammered goalwards, and David de Gea took the ball full in the face. It went down as a brave block.

Once again, it was Mitoma versus Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the former wanting a penalty on 19 minutes when he felt slight contact. The award would have been harsh. Earlier Mitoma had pushed a shot past the far post after a mesmeric dribble. There was also a fine Wan-Bissaka sliding challenge on him inside the area. All of this within the first half of the first period.

Another key match-up was Marcus Rashford versus Moisés Caicedo on the United left, with De Zerbi making the surprise decision to start his holding midfielder at right-back. Rashford radiated menace, running through his tricks, the nutmegs, and the lightning swerves. When he beat Caicedo on the outside in the 28th minute, it was too easy. From an angle, he banged for the near post, with Steele making a smart save.

The game was feisty, with Caicedo leaving something on Rashford before the interval, and Casemiro booked for taking out Mac Allister as he broke. It was exciting from minute one, with Antony blowing a gilt-edged one-on-one after being sent through by Bruno Fernandes, guiding wide of the post.

United’s other clear first-half chance was created by Fred for Anthony Martial on 39 minutes, with Steele getting his positioning right to save, while Casemiro had previously headed high. At the other end, Brighton could point to efforts from Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte, who started ahead of Solly March, which were narrowly off target.

Brighton has had a historic campaign, made even more enjoyable by De Zerbi’s boldness and the cut and thrust of his football. It is worth restating that since the start of the campaign, the club has lost a manager and most of the coaching staff, important recruitment personnel, and a clutch of stars. Despite this, they have continued to improve.

Mitoma’s duel with Wan-Bissaka crackled back to life at the start of the second half, with the United man continuing to get his distances and positioning right. There was the moment when Mitoma, released by Danny Welbeck’s tackle on Fernandes, had his marker back-pedaling in the area. But Wan-Bissaka knew what he was doing, and Mitoma’s eventual shot was weak.

The game was rarely too far from boiling point, with Brighton nursing grievances. Casemiro was treading a fine line when he fouled Mac Allister again. De Zerbi had sunk to his knees after Mitoma sliced inside and went to ground with Wan-Bissaka in attendance – there was not enough in it for a penalty – while at the other end, Fernandes worked Steele with a rasping drive.

Then came Shaw’s aberration in added time, as he handballed to concede a penalty. Mac Allister stepped up amid the pressure and smashed his spot-kick into the top left corner, securing Brighton’s revenge fell short, and Manchester United secured their spot in the FA Cup final.

