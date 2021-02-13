Brigid Wilkinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brigid Wilkinson has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Brigid Wilkinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
We are saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Brigid Wilkinson. Brigid was one of the first Gaelic for Girls with the club. Our condolences to her family & friends at this sad time. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9VBNCPmhib
— CLG Ard Eoin (@ardoynegac) February 13, 2021
