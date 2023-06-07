Brinjal Bharta recipe: Brinjal Bharta – A Delicious Dish Made with Roasted Eggplant

Baingan Ka Bharta – Brinjal Bharta: A Delicious and Healthy Indian Dish

Baingan Ka Bharta, also known as Brinjal Bharta, is a popular vegetarian dish in India. It is made with roasted or grilled eggplant that is mashed and mixed with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. This dish is not only delicious but also healthy, as eggplants are low in calories and high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp oil

Fresh coriander leaves, for garnishing

Instructions:

Roast the eggplant: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Pierce the eggplant with a fork in several places and place it on a baking tray. Roast the eggplant for 30-40 minutes, turning it occasionally, until it is soft and the skin is charred. Alternatively, you can grill the eggplant over an open flame until it is cooked and the skin is charred. Remove the skin: Once the eggplant is cooked, allow it to cool down. Then, remove the skin and mash the pulp with a fork or in a blender. Cook the onions and tomatoes: Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. When they start to splutter, add the chopped onions and green chilies. Saute until the onions turn golden brown. Then, add the ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft. Add the spices: Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the pan and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the spices are well combined. Mix the eggplant: Add the mashed eggplant to the pan and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes on medium-low heat until the eggplant is heated through and the flavors are well blended. Garnish and serve: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with roti, naan, or rice.

Health benefits of Baingan Ka Bharta:

Baingan Ka Bharta is a healthy dish that is loaded with nutrients. Here are some of the health benefits of the ingredients used in this recipe:

Eggplant: Eggplants are low in calories and high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They contain antioxidants that protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. Eggplants also help in lowering cholesterol levels and improving heart health. Onions: Onions are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. They help in reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Tomatoes: Tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene. They help in improving heart health, reducing inflammation, and preventing cancer. Spices: The spices used in this recipe such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They help in improving digestion, boosting immunity, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Conclusion:

Baingan Ka Bharta is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make and can be enjoyed with various Indian breads or rice. It is a great vegetarian option that is loaded with nutrients and flavor. So, next time you are looking for a healthy and tasty meal, give Baingan Ka Bharta a try!

